Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Down 19.7% in April

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

