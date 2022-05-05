Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safran from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Safran has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.