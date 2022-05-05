Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.95.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.