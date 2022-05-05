Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $225.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.05 and its 200 day moving average is $283.62. Saia has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.46.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Saia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Saia by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

