Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

SBH traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 4,932,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

