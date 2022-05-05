SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Grupo Santander

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $102.56 on Thursday. SAP has a 52-week low of $98.58 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.