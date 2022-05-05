SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Grupo Santander

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $102.56 on Thursday. SAP has a 52-week low of $98.58 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $26,815,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.