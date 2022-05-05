Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 4.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $75.97. 2,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 633,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

