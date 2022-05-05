SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.67.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $351.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.72. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

