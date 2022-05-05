SBB Research Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Universal comprises 0.1% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,982. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

