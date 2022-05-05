SBB Research Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,907 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,110,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.68. 873,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,490,932. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

