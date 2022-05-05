SBB Research Group LLC Buys Shares of 985 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $111.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,339.90. 117,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,630.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,766.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total transaction of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.