SBB Research Group LLC Invests $157.60 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,602,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.6% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SBB Research Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.39. 872,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,743,697. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

