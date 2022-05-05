SBB Research Group LLC Invests $2.02 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SBB Research Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

