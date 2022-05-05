Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will announce $903.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $857.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $950.30 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $820.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $41.57. 336,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

