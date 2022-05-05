SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.