Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Raised to €64.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €68.00 ($71.58) to €69.00 ($72.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.