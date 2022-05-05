Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Shares of SEE traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.80. 784,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

