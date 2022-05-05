Secret Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00009820 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $584.26 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00241204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004321 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.00532452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

