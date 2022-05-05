Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $85.53 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

