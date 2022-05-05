Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $85.53 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.83.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
