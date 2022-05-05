Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SQNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

SQNS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

