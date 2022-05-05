Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 934,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,483. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

