Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.70 EPS.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $68.78. 15,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,367. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Service Co. International by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

