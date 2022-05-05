Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.43. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 28,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at $198,245.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after buying an additional 390,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 390,036 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 811,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 347,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

