Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $120.51 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day moving average is $195.11.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.48.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

