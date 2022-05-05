Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPC opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

