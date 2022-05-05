Shell Asset Management Co. Has $699,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

