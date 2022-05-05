Shell Asset Management Co. Has $743,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.75 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

