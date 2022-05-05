Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 130,422 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.