Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

