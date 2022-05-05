Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 13,161 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 524.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after buying an additional 309,030 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at $178,731,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,643,000 after buying an additional 247,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $59,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

LSPD opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

