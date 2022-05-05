Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,700 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 91,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,450,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CI Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

CI Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.