Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon bought 19,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.21.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

