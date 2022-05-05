Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,235 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

