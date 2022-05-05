Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 173 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.