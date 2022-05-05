Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,387 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Barrett Business Services worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of BBSI opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

