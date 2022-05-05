Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $451,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $11,614,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $7,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.