Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

