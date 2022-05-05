Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 2,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

