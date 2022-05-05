Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Purchases $10,339.01 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) VP Derek Rieger purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,339.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 8,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,453. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

