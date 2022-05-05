SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $101,438.61 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,549.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.81 or 0.07408009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00266030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.88 or 0.00755726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00080077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.42 or 0.00562398 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005943 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

