Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,350.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,017.58.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $72.37 on Thursday, hitting $413.12. The stock had a trading volume of 409,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,277. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52-week low of $411.17 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,029.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 568.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,319,000 after purchasing an additional 201,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

