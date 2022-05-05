Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $72.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $413.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,285. Shopify has a 12-month low of $395.86 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,021.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.58.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

