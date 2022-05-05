Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

