Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Decreases By 20.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.39. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6796 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

