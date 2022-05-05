Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Drops By 18.7%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 575,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

EGBN traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,081. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About Eagle Bancorp (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.