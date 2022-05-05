Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Expands By 20.4%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of EENNF stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. ENAV has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.
ENAV Company Profile (Get Rating)
