Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Drops By 16.6%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 93.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after buying an additional 355,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.