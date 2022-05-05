Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Drops By 17.5%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,222.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUFMF opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get Nufarm alerts:

About Nufarm (Get Rating)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.