Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Decreases By 22.0%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CNYCF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Searchlight Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
About Searchlight Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Resources (CNYCF)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.