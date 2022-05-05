Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Decreases By 22.0%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNYCF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Searchlight Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

About Searchlight Resources (Get Rating)

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.