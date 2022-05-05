Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Decreases By 17.4%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 729,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,012.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Signify has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.
Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)
